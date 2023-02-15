Pink doesn’t expect her daughter to join the music industry: “She’s keeping her options open”

RCA Records

Despite having a global hit by the age of 10 — 2021’s “Cover Me in Sunshine” — Pink doesn’t think her daughter, Willow, will follow in her footsteps.

Speaking to Marie Claire Australia, the hitmaker opened up about her daughter’s career aspirations, saying, “People say to her, ‘You have such a beautiful voice, do you want to be a singer?’ And Willow says, ‘Oh God no!’ And I’m like, ‘Hold on, you don’t have to say it like that! I’m kinda cool – at least some people think so!'”

Pink continued, “She’s keeping her options open.”

So, what jobs are more suitable for her 11-year-old? “I think she should be a lawyer for the ACLU [American Civil Liberties Union]; she can change the world and bail out her brother [Jameson],” she remarked. “She’s thinking actor, Broadway, something like that. Who knows?”

When it comes to her 6-year-old son, Pink envisions Jameson being “a DJ in Vegas because he’s a f***ing psychopath! But a very charming psychopath.”

Pink also spoke on balancing her family life with her career. “Willow and I have had a lot of teary, interesting conversations. I’ve told her that I honor her childhood as much or more than I honor her adult choices,” she said. “These are my choices; she shouldn’t pay for them.”

While the singer has told Willow she loves what she does and has worked hard to get where she is, Pink said she told her daughter, “If you want me to quit I’ll walk away tomorrow, I’ll cancel the whole tour.”

Pink said Willow so far has told her not to cancel it. “Later that night she’s asking, ‘When are you going to Paris and Amsterdam?’ And I’m like, ‘You little f***er!'” she laughed.

