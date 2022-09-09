Pink “gets weird” to celebrate her 43rd birthday

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Pink had a memorable way to ring in her 43rd birthday: she climbed into the shower and belted out several heartfelt hits to show off the acoustics.

“They say it’s my birthday so it’s time to get weird,” the Grammy winner captioned the humorous video, which begins with her being followed around the house by her puppy.

“Do you ever feel like you’re being followed?” she asks before panning the camera down toward her rescue dog, ﻿Habañero. “Everywhere I go. All the time!”

Pink then switches gears, announcing she “woke up with a song in my heart” and that she’s “blessed beyond belief” to be celebrating another birthday.

“I am so lucky to be alive,” she says with vigor before noting that, because she has a “song in [her] heart,” she needs to go “in the shower” to perform “I Dreamed a Dream” from the musical Les Misérables. She also belts out Whitney Houston‘s “Greatest Love of All.”

“I’m now deaf and so are you,” Pink quips. “Happy birthday to me! Happy birthday to you!… That’s all I got, really.”

The “Irrelevant” singer ends the lighthearted video by singing an ultra-stylized version of “Happy Birthday” to herself and everyone else born on September 8.

Pink captioned the post, “Thanks for the birthday love always!!!!!!!!!!!! Here’s to another turn around the sun! How lucky are we?!?!”

The hitmaker has since shared all the birthday love she’s received from fans and friends on her Instagram Stories.

