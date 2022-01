Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Pink is among the headliners for the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley festival, taking place May 27-29 in Napa, California.

The bill also includes Alessia Cara, Pitbull, Kygo, Tai Verdes and more. The other headliners are Twenty One Pilots, Metallica and country star Luke Combs.

Tickets go on sale this Tuesday, January 11, at 10 a.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BottleRockNapaValley.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.