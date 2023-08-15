Pink is a “fiery ball of gratitude” over Wisconsin concert milestone: “It means the world to me”

Ebru Yildiz

Pink‘s Summer Carnival tour has been getting rave reviews and selling out, but the singer recently hit a milestone with the trek that made her step back and reflect on what she’s accomplished with her death-defying live performances.

On Instagram, Pink posted a photo of herself during sound check in Milwaukee and wrote, “I was just told that I am the very first female to ever headline a stadium in Wisconsin, and that we broke the attendance record. Sometimes I don’t know why they are looking at me when they tell me these things. I feel like saying… ‘Me?? Are you sure??’”

“Here’s what I have to say about all of this,” she continued. “I am a little fiery ball of gratitude catapulting around the world trying to spread love and truth and the courage to feel everything we can feel. I am full to the brim with real love for you all.”

“I look at your faces and I see smiles and tears and wrinkles and laughter and real pain. And we get to share all of that together,” Pink noted. “And we have history, too. We’ve been doing this together for a while now. It means the world to me. It is never lost on me. We aren’t the cool kids, Thank God. We’re just gritty, magnificent humans, doing our best.”

The Summer Carnival, which has just expanded its list of 2024 Australian dates, pulls into Detroit’s Comerica Park on August 16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.