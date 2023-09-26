Pink kicks fan out of her concert after he protested against … circumcision?

ABC/Randy Holmes

So far on her current tour, Pink has dealt with a fan throwing their parent’s ashes onstage. But she apparently reached her breaking point during Monday night’s show in San Antonio, when she ejected a fan for protesting against circumcision.

In fan-recorded video posted on TikTok, Pink stopped the acoustic portion of her set to try to read what was written on a fan’s phone, which he was holding up for her to read. It was later revealed that the message said, “circumcision: cruel and harmful.”

“Oh, you’re making a whole point right now, aren’t you?” Pink asked the man. “Do you feel good about yourself?”

She continued, “You spent all this money to come here and do that? I’m gonna have to buy a Birkin bag with that ticket money,” she joked, before adding, “Get that s*** out of here.”

The man turned around and showed the crowd the message. “He wants all of you to read it. He came here tonight to talk about circumcision,” said Pink. She then told the guards to remove the man, which they did.

This isn’t the first time Pink has been attacked by fans who are upset about this topic. Back in 2019, she had to turn off the comments on a photo she posted that showed her son, then 2 years old, at a pool, naked from the waist down.

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?” she captioned the post. “As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.