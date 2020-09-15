Pink posts essay on marriage to "dirtball" husband Carey Hart: "It's worth it…even when it isn't"

ABC/Image Group LA

Having been married to Carey Hart since 2006, Pink knows better than most what it takes to make a marriage work in show business. She shared some of her wisdom in a new Instagram post featuring a sweet photo of the couple embracing and laughing.

“He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together,” Pink writes.

“Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter,” she continues. “It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table.”

“People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing,” she admits. “They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t.”



The singer then goes on to defend therapy, noting that it’s an important ingredient in keeping her marriage together.



“Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole,” she explains. “It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too.”

She concludes, “I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo @hartluck.”

Despite their many ups and downs, Pink and Carey have stayed together and have two kids: daughter Willow and son Jameson.

The couple’s celebrity pals praised Pink for her honesty, with Justin Timberlake writing in the comments, “BEAUTIFUL!” Reese Witherspoon added, “Well said,” while Selma Blair wrote, “Perfectly said. Congratulations dirtballs.”

