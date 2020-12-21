Pink recovering from a fractured ankle: "2020 is the gift that keeps on giving"

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Earlier this year, Pink and her son both came down with COVID-19. But it turns out it wouldn’t be the last health issue the singer faced in 2020.

Over the weekend, she posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed and wrote, “As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year! Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!”

Pink then explained she broke her ankle while “running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it’s not until the 21st.” Pink was referring to what’s happening tonight: the Great Conjuction, when Jupiter and Saturn will overlap and form a “double planet.”

The singer then mused as to how else she could put her body through hell.

“Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving,” she wrote, adding, “Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!”

By Andrea Dresdale

