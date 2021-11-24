Pink sends a “HUGE GINORMOUS THANKS” to fans following her Grammy nomination

Courtesy Amazon Prime Video

Pink has finally collected her thoughts after her song, “All I Know So Far,” was nominated for a Grammy. The single, which soundtracked her 2021 Amazon Prime Video documentary of the same name, is up for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Taking to Instagram late Wednesday, the singer thanked the Recording Academy for the honor before telling fans, “HUGE GINORMOUS THANKS to all of you for coming out to play with us and making this song possible.”

Pink is up against five other songs in her category, which includes the viral sensation “Agatha All Along” from Marvel’s WandaVision and the powerful “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” ballad that Jennifer Hudson belted out in Respect. Pink is also pitted against Bo Burnham‘s “All Eyes On Me” as well as Judas and the Black Messiah‘s “Fight for You,” and “Speak Now,” from the movie One Night in Miami.

We’ll find out if Pink takes home the golden gramophone trophy when the 64th annual Grammy Awards airs January 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

