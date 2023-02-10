Pink to celebrate ‘Trustfall’ release with NYC livestream

RCA

Pink is know for precariously dangling off of things, like the sides of buildings or the ceilings of concert venues around the world. Maybe that’s why she’s having her album release party at a place billed as “the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.”

The sky deck, Edge, is located in New York City and is 1,100 feet above the ground. It offers 360-degree views, as well as the ability to look 100 stories down from a glass floor. Pink’s new album is called Trustfall, but let’s hope she’s not planning to take it literally and perform some sort of choreographed dive off the thing.

Anyway, the party, to be held February 17 at 4 p.m. ET, will feature an acoustic performance by Pink, as well as a Q&A session with fans. She’ll be livestreaming the event on her official Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube accounts.

On Twitter she wrote, “NYC I am SO excited to celebrate the release of my new album … next Friday [heart emoji] We’ll laugh, we’ll cry, we’ll do all the things!”

Trustfall, Pink’s first studio album since 2019, has already produced the hit “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” It features guest appearances by country star Chris Stapleton, who will be singing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, and alt-rockers The Lumineers and First Aid Kit.

