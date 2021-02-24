Pink's daughter Willow Sage Hart makes 'Billboard' chart debut with "Cover Me in Sunshine"

Like mother, like daughter: Willow Sage Hart, the child of Pink and husband Carey Hart, has appeared on her very first Billboard charts.

Willow and her mom teamed up for an original song called “Cover Me in Sunshine” earlier this month, and the track has now debuted at number four on Billboard‘s Digital Song Sales. It sold 11,000 downloads and racked up two million U.S. streams.

Those sales also led to Willow debuting at number 23 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.

As previously reported, Willow previously made her recording debut on the Top 5 2018 album The Greatest Showman…Reimagined, featuring artists like Kelly Clarkson and Sara Bareilles singing songs from the hit Hugh Jackman movie. Willow sang “A Million Dreams (Reprise).”

Billboard notes that quite a few artists over the years have appeared on its charts with their children, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus, Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne, and even Frank and Nancy Sinatra back in the day.

By Andrea Dresdale

