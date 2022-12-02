Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, on the mend after neck surgery

ABC

Pink‘s husband, Carey Hart, informed fans that surgery on his neck went smoothly.

The motocross professional underwent surgery to fuse vertebrae and shared an Instagram video message to fans a day after the procedure to tell them he’s “feeling great.”

“Well, 24 hours after I checked in, I’m ready to cruise outta here,” he began, celebrating being “on my own two feet.” The athlete added he’s going to make himself a cup of coffee when he’s back home.

He pulled down his T-shirt to show his “little battle wound” near his Adam’s apple, saying the doctors “went in to do my fusion in my neck.” He added he’s very happy with the surgery, which was “not bad at all.”

Hart said he can walk around, shrug his shoulders and “move my head a little bit” as long as he takes it “nice and easy.” He closed by thanking fans for their well wishes and vowed to keep them posted on his recovery.

Hart previously alerted fans to his surgery and explained the doctors “ended up fusing the vertebrae because the joint was a bit hammered.” He also hinted he won’t be able to ride his motorcycles for a few months as part of the recovery process.

He also revealed in the comments that this is his 20th surgery to date and that he has “many more to go.”

Hart and Pink wed in 2006 and share two children: an 11-year-old daughter, Willow, and a 5-year-old son, Jameson.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.