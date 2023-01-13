Pink’s husband reveals he’s battling an infection: ‘Gonna be a long 6 weeks’

ABC

Pink‘s husband, Carey Hart, is battling an infection and is admittedly nervous about the treatment plan.

Sharing photos of himself pumping antibiotics into a catheter that’s attached to his chest, the motocross athlete remarked, “Well this sucks.”

“Found out a couple days before Christmas that I have an infection in some old hardware in my body. After stressing my brains out through the holidays, I got this tunneled catheter installed in my chest,” he explained. “Now for the next 41 days I have to inject antibiotics to knock this sucker out.”

Hart said he draws the line at this type of treatment. “I can handle a bone sticking out of my skin, but this catheter is definitely nerve racking [sic],” he confessed, but joked that he’s flirting with the idea of injecting caffeine through his new tool.

The athlete continued, “It’s not how I wanted to start 2023, but thankful it was found and modern medicine has the tools to treat it. Gonna be a long 6 weeks, but I got this.”

The news comes a little over a month after announcing his neck surgery, in which doctors “went in to do my fusion in my neck,” went smoothly. Hart did not say if the new infection is related to the surgery.

Hart and Pink wed in 2006 and share two children: an 11-year-old daughter, Willow, and a 6-year-old son, Jameson.

