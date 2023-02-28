Pink’s ﻿’TRUSTFALL’﻿ hits #1 on ﻿Billboard ﻿Top Album Sales chart

RCA

Pink‘s TRUSTFALL debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart, becoming her 10th consecutive offering to bow in the top 10.

TRUSTFALL sold 59,000 copies in its first week of release and secured the title of being the country’s bestselling album. The chart ranks entries based solely on traditional album sales.

Breaking down the numbers, TRUSTFALL sold 6,000 vinyl copies and 22,000 CDs. On the digital sales side, fans downloaded the album 31,000 times.

This marks the largest sales week since Taylor Swift unleashed Midnights in October and sold 161,000 digital albums in its first week alone.

As previously reported, SZA‘s SOS blocked Pink from claiming the #1 position on the Billboard 200 because that chart also includes streaming numbers in its tally. Pink’s fans streamed TRUSTFALL 16.61 million times versus SOS‘ 118.39 million listens.

Speaking of Taylor’s Midnights, the album is fourth on this week’s roundup after selling 14,000 copies. Taylor also has another entry in the top 10 with Lover: Live from Paris, which debuted at #5. That album was exclusively sold on vinyl through Taylor’s online store. Despite the limited release, fans still snatched up 13,500 copies.

That said, Lover: Live from Paris tops Billboard‘s Vinyl Albums chart and is now Taylor’s ninth album overall to lead the list.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.