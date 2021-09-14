Yesterday, we had a Second Date Update from a guy who went out with a girl whose dating profile is run by her father…It ended with the biggest shock of the year when we heard what REALLY happened… And that all led to THIS phone call… The one final, last ditch effort to date the woman he really likes.
By Alexis Fuller |
PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: Father Permission
