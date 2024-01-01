We scoured the back pages of Craigslist to find the best (or is it worst?) entries from their Missed Connections section! Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or just plain hopeless, this might be the place for you!
bj-blog | bj-missed
By Alexis Fuller |
PODCAST: Missed Connections (01/01/24)
We scoured the back pages of Craigslist to find the best (or is it worst?) entries from their Missed Connections section! Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or just plain hopeless, this might be the place for you!