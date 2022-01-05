PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (01/05/22)

Brooke is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: In the 1930’s, Edward Wilson was working for an animal food company in Wisconsin when he accidentally created one of the most beloved snack foods ever. He found out if you partially cooked the excess animal feed that came off his machine and added seasonings and spices, it was a pretty tasty snack.

His idea was shared and copied by countless others and it’s now produced by 100 different snack companies (around the world) under a variety of names. What snack am I talking about?