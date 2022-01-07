bj-blog | bj-shock

PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (01/07/22)

We’re still not quite ready to move on from last year… until we breakdown Google’s 2021 Year in Search… So for today’s Shock Collar, it’s another Round Robin, One & Done Shock. I’ll give you a question, with 3 answers to choose from. Tell me the right one, you’re safe…. get it wrong, you’ll be shocked at the end.

Alexis: Who was the #1 person searched in all of the world last year?

Brooke: What was the overall top google searched topic in North America from 2021?

Jose: What was the most searched game in North America last year?

Jeff: What was the #1 most searched “How To” question in North America?