PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (01/22/21)

Jose is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!
Today’s question: Back in the 70’s, the President of the Mattel Toy company had a huge opportunity to purchase the rights to the Star Wars toy line. For just $750,000, they could’ve handled all the toys for one of the biggest franchises in movie history……… but at the time, Star Wars was an unproven commodity and three-quarters of a million dollars was an EXORBITANT sum for that type of risk. So, they passed and instead… created a new line of toys to compete against Star Wars, which was popular at the time. What toy line am I talking about?