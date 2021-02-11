PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (02/11/21)

Alexis is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: Since Valentine’s Day is this weekend, I have gathered a few foreign wedding traditions that you’ll need to determine which ones are actually real ceremonies and which ones are made up to trick you.

#1. In France, there is a tradition that friends of the bride and groom pour champagne into a toilet bowl, so the couple will drink from it, to strengthen their bond together as well as their stomachs.

#2. In Mongolia, before a couple finalizes a wedding date… they must go to the parents… then kill a chicken, cut it apart and find a healthy liver, all while holding a knife together, and they must continue to do this together until they find a healthy liver. Then the parents can agree to that date.

#3. In the Marquesas Islands of French Polynesia, once the actual ceremony is over, the relatives of the bride lay side by side, face down, while the bride and groom walk over them like a human rug.

#4. In Scotland, a day before their wedding, friends of the bride and groom capture the couple and cover them in ash, flour, molasses and feathers before parading them around town to ward off evil spirits.