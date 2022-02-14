PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (02/14/22)

Jose is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Valentine’s Day is to today! And we’re doing a special “Head Over Heels” shock.

E! Online recently put together a list of the Most Romantic Movie Moments ever and I have the Top 3 in front of me. I’ll tell you the decades these movies happened…and you need to tell me each film it corresponds to.

The decades are the 80’s, the 90’s, and the 2000’s.

As for the V-day head over heels part… After putting on the shock collar.. your co-hosts will each hold a leg as your attempt to sing upside down while doing a hand stand.