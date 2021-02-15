PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (02/15/21)

Jeffrey is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: The White House is a 54,000 Square foot marvel of design, and you’ve probably read about some of the crazy stuff they hold inside the 132 different rooms. There’s a bowling alley, a huge home theater, and even a music room. But there’s a whole new world that exists in the BASEMENT of the White House. Today, I’m going to give you a list of 8 rooms that *could* be in the White House basement and you need to tell me which 4 are actually real rooms.

Which four of these eight are real rooms in the White House basement?

Florist

Jewelry Store

Paint Studio

Dentist Office

Batting Cage

Chocolate Shop

Carpentry Shop

Presidential Pet Lounge