PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (02/22/22)

Grab your salt, limes and ice, because it’s National Margarita day and we’re doing a celebratory edition of the over/under Shock Collar Question.

Alexis: 30% of people ALWAYS lick the salt on the rim of a margarita, is the real number higher or lower?

Brooke: 25% of people say margaritas are the best happy hour drink, is the real number higher or lower?

Jose: 60% of people say they prefer a frozen margarita rather than one on the rocks. Is the real number higher or lower?

Jeff: You have the only margarita question that’s not over/under. The most popular margarita is lime followed by strawberry…tell me the 3rd most popular flavor in all of North America.