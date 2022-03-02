PODCAST: Shock Collar Question Of The Day (03/02/22)

Alexis is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

While part of this job is to make jokes, it’s better than having your job be considered a joke…and I say that because a new study was done that asked respondents, “since the arrival of the internet- what jobs have gone from esteemed to being a” complete joke” in the last 20 years? The #1 most popular response is critic, like for food and entertainment. Everyone shares their opinions of everything online now, so critics just get lost in the shuffle.

I need you to come up with the rest of the Top 4 jobs that were once esteemed and now are less favorable because of the world wide web.