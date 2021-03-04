PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (03/04/21)

Jeffrey is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: Did you know that in every American city, town, and county, they have proper flag flying protocol for not only government but for businesses too. It’s true and there are a few guidelines that go along with that. One rule is that the U.S. flag must be displayed every day of the year, except for inclement weather days. The flag also should be flown higher than any other, in a show of honor….and finally, they say you can fly it only at daytime, then bring it down at dusk. However, Disneyland can legally get around that last rule for most of its 100 flags that are flown, in each one of their parks. How do they do it?