PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (03/05/21)

Brooke is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: Today is “National Unplug day”… when people are encouraged to turn off their screens for 24 hours, to reset & rebalance your life.

On the NATIONAL UNPLUG WEBSITE… there’s a lot of statistics about which devices we spend the most time looking at…What times of day we check our phones the most…

But the National Unplug Experts ALSO recommend the TOP 4 things you should do….INSTEAD of looking at your screen.(And some of their recommendations aren’t what you might expect)

In fact, I’m going to read through a list of activities.

4 OF THEM are the REAL RECOMMENDATIONS from the website… 4 of them ARE MADE UP. You have to determine which is which.

Travel Somewhere

Raise Chickens

Make a List of How You Can be Better about Screen Time

Drink More Wine

Restore an Old Car or Boat

Sleep More

Write some snail mail

Learn how to do Stand Up Comedy