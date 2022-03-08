PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (03/08/22)

Today, we’re going around the room and you’ll each be given a common situation that people think might be illegal, and you need to tell me if it IS or ISN’T.

Alexis: Counting cards at a casino black jack table in order to gain an advantage. Is that legal or illegal?

Brooke: In the U.S many people think it’s illegal to operate a car while driving barefoot. Is that legal or illegal?

Jose: Eating something before you purchased it in the grocery store, even if you pay for it before you leave. Illegal or legal?

Jeff: Bringing your own snacks to a movie theater. Legal or illegal?