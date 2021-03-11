PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (03/11/21)

Brooke is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: If not for some quick thinking, one of the most famous toys of all time was almost a complete flop. The toy I’m referring to… initially was not popular with the public.

In fact, sales were so low… it was almost completely discontinued before a redesign happened. And when I say redesign, I just mean a name change and a new coat of paint….and after that, for whatever reason…. it took off. Eventually it became so popular that it made millions in sales and now resides in the Toy Hall of Fame. What toy am I talking about?