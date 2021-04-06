PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (04/06/21)

Alexis is wearing the Shock Collar for the first edition of 50/50 Shockdango!

Today’s Question: I’ll be asking you about unusual names for “groups of animals”. I will read two options for what they MIGHT be called….and you’ll need to choose the correct answer within 20 seconds, so we can move on to the next…. Are you ready?

Giraffes- Are a group of Giraffes called a “Forest” or a “Tower?”

Stingray – Are a group of stingrays is called a “panic” or a “Fever”?

Frogs- Are a group of Frogs called an “Army” or a “Navy?”

Elephants- Are a Group of Elephants called a “Circus” or a “Parade?”

Sharks – Are a group of Sharks called an “Shiver” or a “killing”?