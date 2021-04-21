PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (04/21/21)

Jose is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: You may have heard the phrase “Throwing in the towel”. It’s actually a boxing reference that originated all the way back in the 1910’s…. when a fighter’s corner believed their person had enough and shouldn’t continue a fight… so they threw in an actual towel to signify surrender. But… before the phrase became popular, boxing cornermen used to throw a different item into the ring to surrender. Before the 1910’s, what would they throw?