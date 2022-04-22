PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (04/22/22)

Alexis is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Most of the time, when sports franchises choose their mascot, they try to tie in a little bit of the local culture, like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ “Steely McBeam” a steel worker…. Or sometimes they hold contests where people can submit their own mascots, like when a 10 year old Washingtonian boy suggested a Moose for the Seattle Mariners.

But one unique mascot I’m talking about today is “Dinger” the Colorado Rockies Triceratops. It’s an odd choice, but there’s actually a very logical reason for why the team’s mascot is a dinosaur. Please tell me why?