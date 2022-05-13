bj-blog | bj-shock

By Alexis Fuller |

PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (05/13/22)

Friday 13th On Calendar, Closeup. Bad Luck Superst

Faster than you can say “triskaidekaphobia”…Friday the 13th has snuck up on us again! Triskaidekaphobia, by the way, is the FEAR of Friday the 13th…and I can bet there will be a little twinge of that creeping up on each of you as we do an Around the Room, Grab and Stab… One and Done Shock.

Each host will receive a question about the unluckiest day of the year, get it right and you’re safe.. But if you get it wrong you’ll be shocked while singing a creepy song that makes Jose’s bed sheets seem safe.