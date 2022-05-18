PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (05/18/22)

In a survey of more than 500 delivery drivers, 25% admitted to hooking up with someone in their delivery vehicle. That’s not what today’s Shock Collar Question is about…. todays is inviting the delivery man inside…. and asking him to put the……….. package ……….. down.

Now that I have your attention, that same survey also asked delivery drivers… when you’re not knocking boots in the cargo hold, what are the other things that happen on delivery routes that annoy drivers the most?

And this isn’t just for package delivery…. food delivery specialists were included in this as well. That’s why the number one complaint was “tipping poorly”. You need to tell me the rest of the top four.