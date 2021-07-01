PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (07/01/21)

Jeff is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: In honor of July 1st, today’s shock collar celebrates Canada Day! And there’s been a lot of world famous inventions that have come out of the Great White North, like the paint roller, the garbage bag and even the wonder bra.

But did you know that back in December of 1979, two Montreal journalists got together to play a game of Scrabble and thats when one of them asked the other… could we ever make a better game than this? 45 minutes later, they had already come up with the design. Fast forward to today…. and hundreds of millions of copies have been sold in 26 countries and 17 different languages. What game am I talking about?