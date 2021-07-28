PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (07/28/21)

Jeffrey is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: On this day in 1930 – there was an athlete named Bobby Jones who accomplished something unprecedented. It involved four events that all took place in one calendar year. He finished first place in all of them. Nobody had ever done it before and after it happened, at a very young age, he abruptly retired from the sport… and spent the rest of his life creating something that would change that game forever.

Today I need you to answer two questions:

What 4-event sport did Bobby Jones play?

After he retired, what did he create that transformed the sport he loved?