PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (07/30/21)

Jose is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: Did you know as early as 2,000 B.C., there is proof that humans were enjoying desserts?

There was one dessert back then that was held in such a high regard, that when the Romans conquered Greece, they stole the secret recipe for it… and re-named it “placenta.” Thank goodness that didn’t stick. But the recipe did… and it was so loved that they even made small versions of it to serve to athletes during the first Olympic games held in 776 B.C.

Now you can find this all over the world in hundreds of countries. What dessert am I talking about?