PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (08/05/22)

In the year 2000, one entertainment company wanted to stand out from their competitors. So they took a unique approach and created a limited edition game that is very popular among millennials…. but the twist was, that this one…. would be “Scratch and Sniff.”

So, If you scratched on a certain part of the game, you would be graced with an aroma that matched the theme. In the end, it did NOT become a big hit and since then, no one has come out with anything similar. Please tell me which game released a special Scratch-n-Sniff feature in the year 2000?