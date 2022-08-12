PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (08/12/22)

It’s not so much “sweeping” the nation as it is “creeping” out the nation…. Im talking about the radio game show THAT NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT…. Guess It Or Mess It

It’s just like Pyramid but instead of Dick Clark our game has Alexis making unhelpful animal noises

All four of you numskulls have 30 seconds to guess a SINGLE answer using only 1 word clues. After the time is up you’ll have one final chance to give me the correct guess…. and if you get it wrong, you’re gonna be singing a song while getting zapped by an electric dog collar.

Your fate lies in Today’s theme which is… Most Popular Romantic Comedies of All Time