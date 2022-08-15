PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (08/15/22)

It’s the game show that due to international treaty is the only one legally allowed to put a REAL baby in the corner… It’s Guess It Or Mess It

IF YOU’VE NEVER HEARD IT BEFORE… It’s just like the TV game show Pyramid except you’re not winning $10,000…… your prize is leaving WITHOUT an irregular heart beat.

All four of our hosts will get a 30 second turn trying to guess a SINGLE phrase from one word clues. When the time is up…. I’ll allow one final guess and if you get it wrong you’re joining the Duracell Children’s choir…. aka shocked by a dog collar.

We’re hopping in the Time Machine for today’s theme…

90’s Popular TV Shows