Yesterday, Jeffrey FULL ON CHOKED in our country’s favorite radio game called… The Clocker Shocker.

He blew it when he couldn’t remember the name of our OWN Twitter account, @brookeandjeffy, but today…he has the chance to redeem himself. Each host will have 20 seconds to answer rapid fire trivia… and at the end…the host with the most correct answers wins and picks who will get zapped by an electric dog collar while they sing a random song.