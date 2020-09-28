PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (09/28/20)

Alexis is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: “Flying by the seat of your pants” is a phrase that means doing something difficult without the necessary tools or knowledge. It’s something we do on this show every day. But the origins of this phrase are of interest this morning, and to you…… if you want to avoid the shock collar. The first record of this phrase happened in the 1930’s…. and it does have to do with flying, literally. What are the origins of the idiom “Flying by the seat of your pants?”