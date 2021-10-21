PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (10/21/21)

Today will be another multiple choice nightmare for each one of you…And today’s topic is Halloween TV Trivia.

Alexis: In “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” from 1966 which Peanuts character writes a letter to the Great Pumpkin? Charlie Brown, Linus, or Sally?

Brooke: The Simpsons have a series of Halloween themed episodes called the “Treehouse of Horror.” In every episode, a pair of aliens are featured. What are their names? Wanda and Cosmo, Kang and Kodos, Zim and Zad, or Fleeg and Florp?

Jose: Finish the title of this 1979 Halloween TV special: Raggedy Ann and Andy in The Pumpkin Who Couldn’t ___. Smile, sleep, glow or love?

Jeff: In the animated Halloween TV special “Toy Story of Terror” which character is the first to go missing? Mr. Potato Head, Buzz, Jessie, or Woody?