Jose is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: Over 8 billion dollars is spent on the Halloween holiday every year and in front of me I have the Top 4 CATEGORIES of purchases where our dollars go towards most. I’m looking for general answers here, if you’re thinking “12-foot ornamental skeleton from Wal-Mart that costs $300” you’re being too specific. I need you to tell me in order, what categories do we spend the most money on during Halloween each year?