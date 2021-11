Brooke is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: In the 1880s, businessman LaMarcus Thompson hated that Americans were tempted by hedonistic places like saloons and brothels. So he set out to straighten up one of the most immoral places he could think of: Coney Island in New York. There, he invented something to give New Yorkers some good, clean fun—away from seedier pastimes. It cost $.05 at the time, what was it?