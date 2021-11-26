PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (11/26/21)

Brooke is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: During a hot and balmy summer afternoon in 1853, a chef at a restaurant in Saratoga Springs, NY was a bit hot and bothered themself.. Not because of the weather, it turns out a fussy diner kept sending a dish back to the kitchen for not being cooked the way he wanted it. So finally, the chef had enough and overseasoned and overcooked his food so much so, that it actually changed the texture and taste… To his surprise, when the diner received the new creation he was apparently OVERJOYED and ordered more…. And because of that moment, a certain type of food was created that would go on to become and 8 billion dollar a year industry…Name that food creation.