PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (11/30/21)

Back by popular demand…Or because it’s impossible for Digital Jake to get shocked when we do this… It’s the Brooke and Jeffly-wed Game! The pairs today are Alexis and Jose… And Brooke and Jeffrey. You will be asked three personal questions about each other and if you get two out of three right… You’re safe and your partner takes the shock.

1. If you could trade lives with anyone in the world, who would it be?

2. What’s their go-to sexy time music?

3. If you could be any flavor of ice cream, which one would you be?