PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (12/14/20)

Brooke is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: Time for some Holiday True or False. I’m going to give you 4 stories of Christmas Lore, some are true and some are false and I need you to figure out which is which. Are you ready?

#1. Many of you have heard of Krampus -which is St Nick’s devil like counterpart. Well, in Austria – they have Skullgo. Krampus’ sinister minion. Legend has it if a child can catch Skullgo and remove his gold tooth, he will give you a free pot of stew.

#2. Norwegians believe that Christmas Eve coincides with the arrival of evil spirits and witches. It’s only logical then that Norwegian householders hide all their brooms before they go to sleep.

#3. In the week leading up to Christmas, Venezuelans attend a daily early morning mass services. The city closes the roads in the capital so worshippers can travel to the service on roller skates.

#4. In Guatemala, people spend a week before Christmas cleaning their whole house, throwing the rubbish in a big pile in their yard and setting it on fire on Christmas Morning.