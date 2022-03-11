Brooke lied to her husband for weeks all for one thing…His surprise birthday party! Jeffrey and Jose were there to see it all go down, are they’re going to share all the details on what happened leading up to the big moment.
By Alexis Fuller |
PODCAST: The Big Surprise Party
