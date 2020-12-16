bj-blog | bj-rand

By Alexis Fuller |

PODCAST: The Tall Chef

We’ve missed friends and family in 2020 but we’re grateful for our little morning show bubble! If you’ve listened to our show every morning or just watched our vides even for a second…thank you! Truly. And a HUGE thank you to @TheTallChef for the amazing meal to celebrate amazing people!
@TheTallChef offers everything from delicious holiday dinners to homemade comfort family meal kits (UH-MAZING chicken, smoked bacon and leek pot pie)! Check out their current offerings for pickup and delivery at www.thetallchef.com  Support & eat local!