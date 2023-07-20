Someone online is crediting Kim Kardashian for saving her life, saying she’d literally be dead if it wasn’t for her… Plus, one woman is getting a standing ovation from all of Gen Z because she figured out a work hack to do way less, and there’s nothing your boss can do about it!
bj-blog | bj-rand
By Alexis Fuller |
PODCAST: TikTok Click Shock (07/20/23)
Someone online is crediting Kim Kardashian for saving her life, saying she’d literally be dead if it wasn’t for her… Plus, one woman is getting a standing ovation from all of Gen Z because she figured out a work hack to do way less, and there’s nothing your boss can do about it!