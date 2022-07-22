A Gen-Z’er got a raise at her job, and decided to post about it on her TikTok…Was it worth the drama that came after? Plus, there’s a disturbing new trend going viral…That biologists warning could be destroying the Earth…
bj-blog | bj-rand
By Alexis Fuller |
PODCAST: TikTok Click Shock (07/22/22)
A Gen-Z’er got a raise at her job, and decided to post about it on her TikTok…Was it worth the drama that came after? Plus, there’s a disturbing new trend going viral…That biologists warning could be destroying the Earth…